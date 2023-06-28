Decision on agency to probe bitcoin case soon in Karnataka: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday reiterated that the Bitcoin hacking case will be thoroughly investigated and the State Government will soon take a decision on the investigation agency. The Home Minister’s statement comes in view of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda recommending to the government to hand over the bitcoin hacking case of 2020 to a special investigating agency as the involvement of an international gang is suspected.

“We have written to the DG&IGP seeking an investigation by a special investigation agency. The decision in this regard will be taken by the government. The case was registered in the city in 2020. International hackers are involved in the case. The accused are technically sound and have done it in a professional manner through an elaborate network,” Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Tuesday.

The Home Minister said the decision on whether the probe should be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or any other special agency will be taken soon. He, however, maintained that the CID is competent enough to probe the case and it can take the help of central or even international agencies.

The bitcoin scam came to light in 2020 when BJP was in power. In November 2020, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City Police secured 28-year-old Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki of Jayanagar and seized 500gm of hydro ganja. A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act. During interrogation, he is alleged to have confessed that he is involved in the alleged hacking of several exchanges and acquiring bitcoins. After his arrest, two more cases were registered against him.

The gang reportedly led by Sriki was involved in the hacking of the e-procurement portal of the centre for e-governance of the state government and allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 11.5 crore. After Sriki was released on bail, his whereabouts are not known to police. There were allegations of alleged involvement of some politicians and officers in the case. Congress had sought a probe into the case monitored by a Supreme Court judge.

WILL USE AI TO CHECK FAKE NEWS: PARAMESHWARA

Bengaluru:: Karantaka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the State Government will take all measures, including use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, to curb fake news. The government will even amend the law to take such cases to its logical end, he said. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said fake news is spread on social media using various platforms and it needs to be curbed as it will have a big impact on society. “We have decided to take all measures, including use of AI to identify those posting fake news and take appropriate legal action against them,” he elaborated.

