Karnataka govt to probe scams under BJP rule: CM Siddaramaiah

HASSAN: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that the State Government will probe into the “scams that took place during the previous BJP regime in Karnataka”.

Addressing the media here ahead of inaugurating the state-level 514th Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations in Hassan, the CM said all “irregularities”, including the PSI recruitment and Bitcoin scam, 40% commission charges by contractors, illegalities in the construction of four medical colleges and purchases of medical equipment and medicines during Covid-19, and swindling of grants in the irrigation department will be investigated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a gathering in Hassan on Tuesday | Express

Siddaramaiah further said that the deaths due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 will also be reinvestigated. “The then health minister Dr K Sudhakar had claimed that only one person had died... but the deaths were actually more,” he added. The CM said that he had raised these issues and sought an investigation into these irregularities when he was the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

“The present State Government will direct the authorities and the agencies concerned to commence their investigation. The government will punish the guilty and there is no question of protecting anyone,” he added.

