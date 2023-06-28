Karnataka police FIR against Amit Malviya for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

By Agencies

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in Bengaluru's High Grounds Police station for his remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed the complaint against BJP leader Malviya following his tweets that said Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of him.

"Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi", Malviya said in a tweet as per the FIR.

Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… pic.twitter.com/wYuZijUFAu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023

Reacting to this, Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge said that the "BJP cries foul" whenever it bears the brunt of the law.

"Whenever the BJP bears the brunt of the law, they cry foul. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR filed against Amit Malviya is with malafide intent," says Karnataka Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge on the police complaint over social media posts against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

VIDEO | “Whenever the BJP bears the brunt of the law, they cry foul. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR filed against Amit Malviya is with malafide intent,” says Karnataka Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge on his police complaint over social media posts against Congress… pic.twitter.com/GkoWztnFRS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said that more FIRs should be registered against him. Khera said that if anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images, and the country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell.

"More FIRs should be registered against him (Amit Malviya). If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images, and the country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell," he said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

#WATCH | More FIRs should be registered against him (Amit Malviya). If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images and country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell: Congress leader Pawan Khera on FIR registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in… pic.twitter.com/2cBOtHkzOL — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Talking about the Predator drone deal in the US, the Congress leader said that other countries are buying the same drones at less than four times the price.

"What happened in the Rafale deal, is being repeated in the Predator drone deal with US. Other countries are buying the same drones at less than four times the price. India is buying 31 Predator drones for 3 billion US dollars, which is Rs 25,000 crores. We are buying a drone for Rs 880 crores," he said.

The Defence Ministry approved the deal for acquiring the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America for which the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The DAC is the highest body in the Defence Ministry to take decisions on acquisitions. All high-value acquisitions are given final approval by the CCS.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

