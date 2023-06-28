KIADB land allotment: Karnataka Minister MB Patil seeks report on status of cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday instructed the department officers to submit a comprehensive report on court cases related to the allotment of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) industrial plots by July 17.

During a meeting with the department officers, the minister said the report should have information on all facts and figures of such cases, their status, and lapses while acquiring lands.

Patil stated that in the last four to five years 1,748 cases have been filed against the KIADB and out of which in 712 cases orders have come in favour of the government.

Currently, 912 cases are in various stages of inquiry, the minister said. “It has been found that in a few cases, appeals have not been filed. Henceforth, in such cases advice of the Principal Secretary of the department and Legal Department should be sought apart from getting the opinion of the Advocate General,” he said.

