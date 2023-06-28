Will reinvestigate Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy, says Health Minister Dinesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the State Government will reinvestigate the 2021 Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy that claimed the lives of 36 people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Dinesh said, “As there is a demand, we will reinvestigate the case to bring out the truth.”

He said a report has been sought and the government will take appropriate action after the submission of the report. He also said that the State Government is mulling to put conditions on doctors working on contractual basis and ban private practice by such government doctors. “As there was a staff crunch, we had allowed them to work at two places... but the situation is different now,” he added.

