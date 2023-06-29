Anna Bhagya turns ‘Paisa Bhagya’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not wanting to compromise on the July 1 deadline to roll out the Anna Bhagya scheme even as they face problems in procuring rice, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to give money instead of an additional 5kg of rice to each BPL card-holder in the state as a temporary measure.

While the scheme will roll out on July 1 as decided, the government is planning to invite tenders to procure rice. Until they get sufficient rice, they will pay Rs 170 to each BPL cardholder, which is equivalent to 5kg of rice at the rate of Rs 34 per kg. “We had promised to give rice from July 1. We need 2.29 lakh MT of rice every month. But till we get the required quantity of rice, we will pay Rs 170 per beneficiary per month,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The government needs Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore per month to implement this scheme.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said they made several attempts to procure adequate rice from other states. They also sought rice from central agencies, but the rate was higher than that offered by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which was a fixed rate of Rs 34 per kg. That is the rate that the state government wanted to stick to. Muniyappa said the tender process to procure rice will be through transparent means and any agency can take part. “We will finalise it at the earliest. We will give rice for sure, but it may be delayed,” he said.

“More than 95% of our cardholders’ names have been linked with Aadhar cards. The remaining will be done at the earliest. We will have their account numbers through Aadhar and the money will be credited to their bank accounts. This will not take more time and we will complete this process by July,” he said.

Oppn is anti-poor: HK Patil

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, Congress had promised to give an additional 5kg of rice as one of their guarantees in the run-up to the Assembly elections. The other 5kg is given by the Centre and was going on during the previous BJP government.

Muniyappa said the Union Government has 262 lakh MT of rice when they actually require 135 lakh MT. “But they denied it. They called for tenders and gave rice for Rs 31 per kg, but refused to give us although we were ready to pay Rs 34 per kg,” he added.

Law Minister HK Patil said paying money instead of giving rice is an alternative arrangement. “The beneficiary can buy rice or jowar or ragi or any grain of his choice. We have kept our promise. Opposition parties have no moral right to protest. They are anti-poor,” he added.

BJP SLAMS GOVERNMENT

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the government’s decision to give Rs 34 per kg for an additional 5 kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. “The Centre is already giving 5 kg rice and the state should give 10 kg as promised,” former CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

