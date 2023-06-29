Anti-Rahul post: JP Nadda, Amit Malviya booked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been filed against BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP Chandigarh state president Arun Sood for posting an animated cartoon of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on social media on June 17 accusing him of trying to divide India.

The High Grounds police in the city registered the FIR on Wednesday on a complaint by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge and KPCC communication wing co-chairman Ramesh Babu.

“We got the FIR registered because the video says Rahul is playing a dangerous game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam Pitroda. Staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi,’’ Ramesh Babu told TNIE.

‘We are firm on dealing with hate mongers’

Ramesh Babu said, “The BJP maliciously accused the Congress party and its leadership of seeking to incite trouble. They stated that Rahul and Congress, along with their links with international media, are seeking to divide India.’’

In response to the FIR, Malaviya retweeted his “provocative June 17 tweet” on Wednesday with a note stating “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game” again. While BJP claimed that it is with a malafide intent that Congress filed the FIR, Kharge said, “Whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry foul.”

Kharge tweeted, “FIR has been lodged against the toxic handlers of BJP social media. We are firm on dealing with hate mongers and people spreading false news for divisive politics. If BJP thinks they can get away with malice, they are mistaken.’’

BENGALURU: An FIR has been filed against BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP Chandigarh state president Arun Sood for posting an animated cartoon of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on social media on June 17 accusing him of trying to divide India. The High Grounds police in the city registered the FIR on Wednesday on a complaint by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge and KPCC communication wing co-chairman Ramesh Babu. “We got the FIR registered because the video says Rahul is playing a dangerous game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam Pitroda. Staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi,’’ Ramesh Babu told TNIE. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘We are firm on dealing with hate mongers’ Ramesh Babu said, “The BJP maliciously accused the Congress party and its leadership of seeking to incite trouble. They stated that Rahul and Congress, along with their links with international media, are seeking to divide India.’’ In response to the FIR, Malaviya retweeted his “provocative June 17 tweet” on Wednesday with a note stating “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game” again. While BJP claimed that it is with a malafide intent that Congress filed the FIR, Kharge said, “Whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry foul.” Kharge tweeted, “FIR has been lodged against the toxic handlers of BJP social media. We are firm on dealing with hate mongers and people spreading false news for divisive politics. If BJP thinks they can get away with malice, they are mistaken.’’