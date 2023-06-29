Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru woman guard forced to drink dirty pool water

Unable to bear the humiliation, she quit her job and filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Akash, in Bommanahalli police station on Monday.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water, water

For representational purpose

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what can be termed as an inhuman act, a 25-year-old woman security guard was forced to drink dirty water from a swimming pool at an apartment complex in the city on June 14. Employed by a leading facility management company at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, she was sent to the apartment complex on Devarachikkanahalli Road at Bommanahalli for work. She was put in-charge of the swimming pool area.

One of the residents of the apartment complex, who came to use the pool, started shouting at her after seeing the dirty water. When she told him that she was on security duty and had nothing to do with pool maintenance, he caught hold of her and made her drink the dirty water from a bottle.

Unable to bear the humiliation, she quit her job and filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Akash, in Bommanahalli police station on Monday.

In her police complaint, the victim, a resident of Hongasandra, stated that the incident occurred around 11.30 am on June 14. He even closed the gate of the swimming pool and prevented her from leaving the spot, she alleged.

The incident came to light after the victim complained to security supervisor Anikesh Chakravarthy and maintenance manager Mallikarjun. When Chakravarthy and Mallikarjun questioned Akash about his indecent behaviour, he is said to have told them to drink the dirty water.

“The complainant has stated that the accused humiliated her for no reason. She even informed the matter to the maintenance manager who assured her of bringing it to the notice of the office-bearers of the residents’ welfare association,” said a police officer.

“A notice has been sent to the accused to appear before the investigating officer. The victim stated that she was waiting for the response of her higher-ups to her complaint. Because of this delay, she could not file a police complaint immediately after the incident,” the officer said. Meanwhile, Rakesh from the facility management company, told TNIE that the woman security guard quit her job and he has no information about the swimming pool incident. Bommanahalli police have registered a case.

TAGS
bengaluru woman guard dirty water swimming pool
