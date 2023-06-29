Home States Karnataka

BJP slams Karnataka govt’s move to pay cash for rice, says Rs 34 per kg not enough

MLC and BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar said that the State Government has failed to implement all five guarantees given to the people ahead of the polls in Karnataka.

Published: 29th June 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the State Government’s decision to give Rs 34 per kg for an additional 5 kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. After it failed to procure rice to implement the scheme, the State Government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 34 per kg to the beneficiaries till it manages to procure rice.

 “They (Congress leaders) had promised to give 10 kg rice and they should do so. The Centre is already giving 5 kg rice and the state should give 10 kg as promised,” former chief minister Basavaraj 
Bommai said. He said giving Rs 34 per kg is not sufficient as the market price of rice is around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg. “First, they promise 10 kg and bring it down to 5 kg and now the money they are giving is enough to buy just 2.5 kg of rice,” the former CM said and added that they did the same with the promise of 200 units of free power, which came with many conditions. 

The Congress has completely failed to fulfil its promises and people are disillusioned with them, he said. “The BJP will stand with people and take up their issues,” he added.

MLC and BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar said that the State Government has failed to implement all five guarantees given to the people ahead of the polls in Karnataka.  “They must give 10 kg rice as promised or resign. We will fight both within the state legislature and outside,” he said.

After former CM BS Yediyurappa warned of staging a protest, the government decided to give money instead of rice, said BJP MLA BY Vijayendra. “Rs 34 per kg is not sufficient and they must give at at least Rs 45 per kg to each individual to procure 10 kg rice which they had promised. If the government fails to do so, the BJP leaders will protest,” he added.

