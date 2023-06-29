Driver, cleaner killed as speeding dairy container truck overturns on Hosur road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The driver and cleaner of a milk container truck were killed on the spot on Hosur Road (NH-7) service lane after it crashed into almost 55 barricades before overturning. The driver was reportedly overspeeding when it went out of control around 6.30 am on Wednesday, near Papanna Building in Kodihalli, under Attibele police limits in Bengaluru Rural.

Ramesh Kumar (56), who witnessed the accident, reported the matter to the police. The Tamil Nadu-registered cold storage container truck was reportedly going from Bommasandra towards Whitefield, to transport dairy products.

The driver was identified as Karthik, and the cleaner as Uday Kumar, residents of Tamil Nadu. “The cleaner’s body was completely crushed under the mangled truck. Police had to use cranes to remove it from the road and make way for traffic,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Police are checking if the driver was under the influence of any substance. The dairy product company was informed and told to inspect the accident spot and collect the dairy products in the container truck. The cost of the damaged barricades is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving were registered against the driver.

BENGALURU: The driver and cleaner of a milk container truck were killed on the spot on Hosur Road (NH-7) service lane after it crashed into almost 55 barricades before overturning. The driver was reportedly overspeeding when it went out of control around 6.30 am on Wednesday, near Papanna Building in Kodihalli, under Attibele police limits in Bengaluru Rural. Ramesh Kumar (56), who witnessed the accident, reported the matter to the police. The Tamil Nadu-registered cold storage container truck was reportedly going from Bommasandra towards Whitefield, to transport dairy products. The driver was identified as Karthik, and the cleaner as Uday Kumar, residents of Tamil Nadu. “The cleaner’s body was completely crushed under the mangled truck. Police had to use cranes to remove it from the road and make way for traffic,” said an officer who is part of investigations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police are checking if the driver was under the influence of any substance. The dairy product company was informed and told to inspect the accident spot and collect the dairy products in the container truck. The cost of the damaged barricades is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving were registered against the driver.