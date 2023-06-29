Home States Karnataka

Experts blame hoarding for price rise, Home Minister Parameshwara promises probe

Published: 29th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dr G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prices of certain essential commodities have gone up steeply. The price of tur dal has gone up from Rs 90 to Rs 140, a hike of Rs 50 per kg. The price of cumin or jeera has gone up from Rs 300 to Rs 650, an increase of Rs 350. The price of garlic has almost doubled. It shot up from Rs 50-60 to Rs 110-120 per kg.

Sources in APMC attributed this “price shock” to hoarding by unscrupulous dealers. The big question is what is the government doing?  

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “This is a serious issue. No one can take it lightly and play with the lives of the people. We will conduct independent investigations. Wherever prices have been jacked up due to hoarding, we will take necessary action. No one can hoard essential commodities with the ulterior motive of jacking up prices.’’

Food experts said all three commodities can be hoarded for at least eight months without any risk to either the quality or flavour.

FKCCI former chairman J Crasta said, “Inflation for the last quarter stood at 4.1% and prices of food and essential commodities were lowest until about a month ago. Then, why have the prices gone up? This is curious, especially when a new government is in power here. It is an indication that hoarding of commodities has started with parliamentary elections fast approaching.’’

JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said,”Prices have been jacked up by hoarders. It neither benefits the grower nor the consumer. The Union Government has to take corrective measures. Otherwise, the situation will worsen.”

Agri economist Prakash Kammardi said, “It is sad that only 22-25% of agricultural products reach APMC. If they do not come under the purview of APMC, it is difficult to get estimates. The information gap and asymmetry of information by vested interests should be corrected. If this is not done, some unscrupulous traders will stand to gain. The Union Government should come out with a coherent policy to correct it.’’

Meanwhile, some experts expressed concern over the recent amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Section 3, which gives unscrupulous traders some level of immunity when they indulge in illegal hoarding. 

