Handing over Bitcoin probe to CID is like giving keys to thief: Minister Priyank Kharge

Kharge felt the cabinet should not necessarily take a decision with regard to investigation into the scams as the chief minister can take a call, following a discussion with ministers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to attend the cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who has been campaigning for a probe into scams that surfaced during BJP rule, on Wednesday triggered a controversy of sorts by stating that “handing over the probe into Bitcoin scam to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) means giving the keys of the home to the thief”.

A few hours before the cabinet meeting, Kharge told the media that different investigative agencies should be set up to probe scams, depending on the technicalities, and the Bitcoin scam should be given to an agency comprising experts.

His statement came close on the heels of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda reportedly writing to the DG&IGP, recommending that the scam be probed by a special agency. He took the initiative following the instructions of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, it is said. 

Kharge felt the cabinet should not necessarily take a decision with regard to the investigation into the scams as the chief minister can take a call, following a discussion with ministers. “However, there was some discussion on probing the scams at the last cabinet meeting,” he revealed.

