HD Kumaraswamy alleges ‘cash for transfer’ scam

Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy, replying to Kumaraswamy, said with the transfers, the Congress government is removing the BJP government’s corruption.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday continued his tirade against CM Siddaramaiah, alleging that the Chief Minister’s Office has been indulging in corruption related to the transfer of officials. He took a dig at the CMO issuing letters to four officers for a single post of accounts officer with the State Highways Development Project. 

He alleged that there was a ‘cash for transfer’ scam. “It is sure that the officials are engrossed in typing all the letters of recommendation and getting them signed by the CM. People are understanding about the remote control who has been controlling the payment quota of the transfers... Cash for posting business has started since the first day of this government.” 

Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy, replying to Kumaraswamy, said with the transfers, the Congress government is removing the BJP government’s corruption. “Let Kumaraswamy give evidence...,” he added.  

