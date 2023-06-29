Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against Rahul, other Congress leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate over alleged copyright infringement by them by using a song from the movie ‘KGF - Chapter 2’ for the promotional video of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The court observed that the petitioners appeared to have tampered with the source code without permission and freely played the audio which would undoubtedly amount to infringement of copyright of the complainant. They have taken copyright for granted and therefore, prima facie, all these factors become a matter of evidence which have to be thrashed out in the investigation, Justice M Nagaprasanna stated in his order rejecting the petition filed by accused Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate.

The FIR was registered against them based on a complaint by MRT Music with Yeshwanthpur police in Bengaluru on November 4, 2022, under the provisions of the IPC, Copyright Act and Information Technology Act.

It was alleged in the complaint that a popular song and audio clips of the film were illegally used to promote Rahul as a hero and a mass leader. The leaders have portrayed that they own the content and included the songs by using the party’s logo on the videos uploaded on social media.

The counsel representing the accused argued that the complaint has been filed in order to obtain a benefit in civil litigation by giving the matter the flavour of criminality.

He also contended that even as per the complaint, it is only the audio that has been made use of and there is no distortion, deletion, alteration or destruction of information stored in a computer, which has the effect of diminishing value or utility of the computer resource, and accordingly, no offence under the Information Technology Act can be said to have been committed.

It was further submitted that the very ingredients of the offence of misappropriation (Section 403 of IPC) or forgery (Section 465 of IPC) would presuppose there being a dishonest intention, which is absent.

