Misinterpreted, says KS Eshwarappa on ‘Bombay Boys’ remark 

“I raised my objections to the channel.... But by then the damage was already done,” he added.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader and MLA KS Eshwarappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday clarified that he never used the term ‘Bombay Boys’ for the 17 Congress legislators who joined the BJP and helped it form the government in Karnataka in 2019.

Speaking to the media here, the former minister said that his statements on indiscipline in BJP were misinterpreted by a television channel. “I raised my objections to the channel.... But by then the damage was already done,” he added.

Eshwarappa said that he was hurt by the recent developments. “How can I forget that our party came to power because of them... I was also a Cabinet minister then....,” he said. The senior BJP leader said that he has spoken to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in this regard.

He, however, reiterated that the indiscipline culture of the Congress has spread to BJP.   Saying that there was displeasure among party workers in the state, Eshwarappa said that there are issues and it would be sorted out within the party.

He hit out at the Congress government for the delay in implementing its poll guarantees. “BJP MLAs will raise these issues in the upcoming Budget session,” he added.  He said his son Kantesh desires to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Haveri and the top brass would take a call on this. 

