Panel to look into ‘fake’ cases against people, organisations  

Move after demand from various quarters for withdrawal of police cases 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to look into cases registered by police against individuals or organisations during riots or other incidents. “We have letters from various organisations to drop cases against them, as they did not commit any crime. If fake cases were registered, the committee will look into it,” said Law Minister HK Patil.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Patil said there are many cases before various courts across the state. Many farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and others have written to the state government. “Organisation heads and individuals have requested the government, saying police have filed false cases against them, which need to be withdrawn. 

A cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to take a re-look into these cases,” he said. The minister also said they have not decided on the duration of the cases filed. “If the sub-committee finds they are innocent, they will take up the cases,’’ he said.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of another cabinet sub-committee to look into projects related to Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi rivers. The committee will also look into tribunal orders. “The Chief Minister will have the power to appoint members to this committee,” he said. 

The cabinet also approved another cabinet sub-committee to take a look into mega investments by investors. At present, there is a high-level committee for this. The CM will have the power to appoint members to this sub-committee, which will look only into investments, said Patil. This is to encourage more investors to invest in Karnataka.

Gruha lakshmi launch likely on July 14
Minister Patil said they discussed the Gruha Lakshmi scheme at the cabinet meeting, and the minister concerned will give details at the earliest. “The tentative date to launch the scheme is July 14,” he said.

Other approvals
To amend Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, to increase work limit for SC/ST contractors from existing B50L to B1 crore
To amend Karnataka State Road Safety Authority Act to bring BBMP limits under it 
To amend Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act. The GST Council has approved and sent the same to state government to bring amendments in the Services Tax Act, which it has not agreed to. Cabinet approved the same
Lokayukta’s annual report, which will be sent to Guv

