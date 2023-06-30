Bengaluru to host next meet of Opposition parties

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next meeting of leaders of opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that it will be held on July 13 and 14, Congress leaders told TNIE that the dates may have to be decided in consultation with other parties because of assembly sessions in Bihar and Karnataka.

Many national leaders of opposition parties were in Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Bihar DCM Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemanth S Soren, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI general secretary D Raja.

The Congress leaders said, “The venue was shifted to Bengaluru from Shimla because of inclement weather. It was proposed to be held in Bengaluru where Congress is in power. It will be organised by the state unit of the party.’’

B’luru meet will energise the entire Opposition

KPCC president DK Shivakumar was in New Delhi a few days ago and it is reliably learnt that details of the venue and the meeting were discussed with the central leaders of the party. Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “The state unit of the party is strong and well equipped to hold such an important meeting.’’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, “Bengaluru is the right place for the second proposed meeting. This is where the corruption of BJP was exposed. The meeting in Bengaluru will energise the entire opposition and show that the defeat of BJP in Karnataka is replicated nationally.’’

The leaders of 16 political parties met in Patna about a week ago and BJP party president JP Nadda

had said, “The Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna only shows their desperation to defeat BJP. The leaders, who once fought against Congress, are now welcoming it in an attempt to assume power.’’

It may be recalled that JDS, which had hosted opposition leaders when HD Kumaraswamy was sworn as chief minister in 2018, was not a party to the meeting in Patna. Sources said despite its strong presence in Karnataka, JDS might be the most important absentee.

