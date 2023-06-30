Home States Karnataka

BJP notice to Renukacharya for ‘anti-party’ statements within hours

Expressing his frustration against his partymen, he had lashed out at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

MP Renukacharya

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP on Thursday served a notice to former Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya for speaking against the party recently. The statements of Renukacharya, who is considered close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, further fanned speculation that the party is sharply divided between loyalists of party national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Yediyurappa loyalists. 

Renukacharya has to respond within seven days. He told The New Indian Express, “As a loyal party worker, I will respond to the notice. I have not said anything false or malicious against the party. I only want BJP and PM Narendra Modi to continue in power. These people who served me the notice don’t want to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but want to destroy the party and run it aground.’’ 

Expressing his frustration against his partymen, he had lashed out at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others. He was served the party notice within hours of his statement, He had said those who cannot win a panchayat election are controlling the affairs of the party. “BJP had suffered a reverse in the assembly elections.’’ He had demanded that state party chief Nalinkumar  Kateel step down after taking responsibility for the defeat. He had said Bommai had gone only to the house of former minister Dr K Sudhakar instead of going to the houses of all the defeated MLAs and ministers.’’ 

The notice stated, “In spite of telling you not to make public statements you have been making statements against state and national leaders in front of the media in a way that would cause embarrassment to the party.” While there is concern among certain Lingayat groups that Yediyurappa is being targeted, Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “If our leaders are subjected to unjust treatment, we will respond.” 

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “The cracks within the party are wide open and the knives are out.’’ 
Lingayat leaders said, “There are many motormouths within BJP who have been freely issuing statements against CTRavi, Prathap Simha and Sunil Kumar, buy they don’t attract any disciplinary action. Only the statements of a professed Yediyurappa loyalist invites sharp reaction.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Renukacharya BS Yediyurappa BL Santhosh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp