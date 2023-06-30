Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar discusses Mekedatu with Jal Shakti minister

There is nothing wrong in meeting veteran leaders from opposition parties to seek their advice as politics during elections is different from politics aimed at the development of the state, he added.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mekedatu

Representational image of Mekedatu. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the latter’s official residence on Thursday evening. Though it was a courtesy call, Shivakumar who holds the water resources portfolio took up issues related to water projects concerning the state, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

“I will reveal details of the meeting on Friday morning,” Shivakumar said before meeting Shekhawat.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar attended to his personal issues and called on former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who was Shivakumar’s counsel in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Friday, he is likely to meet more Union ministers and also Congress high command leaders. Shivakumar said he does not care about the criticism of some BJP leaders over his visit to former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence recently. “I met HD Devegowda, SM Krishna and Jagadish Shettar and sought an appointment with DV Sadananda Gowda,”  he said.

There is nothing wrong in meeting veteran leaders from opposition parties to seek their advice as politics during elections is different from politics aimed at the development of the state, he added.

On Anna Bhagya, he said, “We are giving money against rice to keep our promise. It is for the time being as there is a plan to procure rice for Anna Bhagya within the state.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp