DK Shivakumar discusses Mekedatu with Jal Shakti minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the latter’s official residence on Thursday evening. Though it was a courtesy call, Shivakumar who holds the water resources portfolio took up issues related to water projects concerning the state, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

“I will reveal details of the meeting on Friday morning,” Shivakumar said before meeting Shekhawat.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar attended to his personal issues and called on former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who was Shivakumar’s counsel in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Friday, he is likely to meet more Union ministers and also Congress high command leaders. Shivakumar said he does not care about the criticism of some BJP leaders over his visit to former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence recently. “I met HD Devegowda, SM Krishna and Jagadish Shettar and sought an appointment with DV Sadananda Gowda,” he said.

There is nothing wrong in meeting veteran leaders from opposition parties to seek their advice as politics during elections is different from politics aimed at the development of the state, he added.

On Anna Bhagya, he said, “We are giving money against rice to keep our promise. It is for the time being as there is a plan to procure rice for Anna Bhagya within the state.”

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the latter’s official residence on Thursday evening. Though it was a courtesy call, Shivakumar who holds the water resources portfolio took up issues related to water projects concerning the state, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, sources said. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday | Express“I will reveal details of the meeting on Friday morning,” Shivakumar said before meeting Shekhawat. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar attended to his personal issues and called on former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who was Shivakumar’s counsel in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. On Friday, he is likely to meet more Union ministers and also Congress high command leaders. Shivakumar said he does not care about the criticism of some BJP leaders over his visit to former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence recently. “I met HD Devegowda, SM Krishna and Jagadish Shettar and sought an appointment with DV Sadananda Gowda,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is nothing wrong in meeting veteran leaders from opposition parties to seek their advice as politics during elections is different from politics aimed at the development of the state, he added. On Anna Bhagya, he said, “We are giving money against rice to keep our promise. It is for the time being as there is a plan to procure rice for Anna Bhagya within the state.”