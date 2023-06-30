Ex-ED officer Sudham Das’ nomination contentious issue for Karnataka Congress

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress has finalised three prominent personalities to be nominated as MLCs. However, it is yet to make an announcement in this regard because of the delay in getting clearance for the nomination of former Enforcement Directorate officer HP Sudham Das. Das joined Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections and leaders within the party have opposed his nomination and have raised the matter even with the central leaders, including AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Some leaders from Das’ SC (Left) community, including former minister H Anjaneya, a staunch follower of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have opposed his nomination. This MLC post has become a contentious issue for supporters of Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Das hails from a family with political background. His father H Puttadasa was a two-time MLA (1967 and 1972) from the erstwhile Sathanur assembly constituency which was merged with Kanakapura after the delimitation. Shivakumar brought Das to the party with a promise of making him MLC and he has been batting for the same with the high command, according to sources.

Das, an Indian Revenue Service Officer, who took VRS to join Congress, was ED deputy director in charge of Karnataka and Kerala.”My father was KPCC secretary. I too helped the party get votes of SC (Left) community which was in favour of BJP in the May 10 assembly elections,” Das told The New Indian Express.

If Das misses the bus, SC (Left) leaders want the MLC post to be given to a member of their community.

Noted activist Ambanna Arolikar from Raichur, who was a RSS and BJP sympathiser for some years and joined the Congress just before the polls, and industrialist DT Venkatesh, who has the backing of Home Minister G Parameshwara, are in the race.

Meanwhile, Vokkaliga leaders BL Shankar, Rajeev Gowda, KPCC spokesperson Nataraj Gowda and former head of NRI cell Arati Krishna are also lobbying for the MLC post. Some BC leaders are also in the race hoping that Siddaramaiah would back them.

Three MLC posts fell vacant as the terms of PR Ramesh, a Backward Class leader, and Kondajji Mohan, a Lingayat, ended on May 17 and Vokkaliga leader CM Lingappa’s on June 8. Former minister MR Seetharam and former union minister K Rahman Khan’s son Mansur Ali Khan have been cleared by the party’s high command for two MLC posts.

