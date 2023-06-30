Home States Karnataka

Institute to train aspiring politicians in Karnataka soon, says Assembly Speaker UT Khader

Khader also assured that the institute will be set up at a suitable location at the earliest with full-time teaching faculty.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA and the new speaker of Karnataka Assembly UT Khader. (File photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Thursday said that an institute would soon be set up in Karnataka to train aspiring politicians. Addressing the media here, Khader said that the Political Training Institute of Karnataka will offer a one-year course for degree holders.

Unlike medical, engineering and law colleges that train aspiring doctors, engineers and lawyers, respectively, there is no institute to train aspiring politicians. While they will have theory classes for six months, the remaining six months will be practical classes which will also include an internship. The syllabus of the course will be framed keeping in mind the requirements of politicians, their support staff, social workers, and government employees.  

The Speaker stated that the syllabus will be prepared in consultation with the School of Government, a private institute in Pune. 

Khader also assured that the institute will be set up at a suitable location at the earliest with full-time teaching faculty.

The training programme organised for first-time legislators recently on the outskirts of Bengaluru was successful and the result will be known during the upcoming Budget session, he added.

He further said that when he first became an MLA, he was unaware of the functioning of the legislature, and was patiently guided by the late R Dhruvanarayan, also a legislator. Thus, the training session will prove to be useful for all the first-time legislators, Khader concluded.

