Karnataka govt gives nod to pay pending bills with consent of ministers

It had also said that works that had not started should not be launched.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government has given its nod to restart development works and to honour tenders that were floated during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and had stopped after Congress came to power after the May 10 Assembly elections. According to a government order (GO), pending bills and work orders can be reviewed and funds released after getting the approval of the ministers concerned.

The circular, issued by Finance Department Secretary Ekroop Kaur, directed all heads of departments, including corporations, boards and authorities, to review the bills and to clear them only after getting the nod from ministers. The officials have been told not to release any amounts without the approval of the ministers. However, statutory payments should be released. 

The circular directed the authorities to release funds or their share to projects that are undertaken with the help of external agencies. They have also been told to release the Goods and Service Tax (GST) component of the ongoing works.

The circular has been sent to all additional secretaries, principal secretaries, secretary, Commissioner of the Treasury Department, heads of all the departments, various Corporations, boards and authorities, chief executive Officers and chief finance officers of zilla panchayats, additional, joint and deputy secretaries of the Finance Department.

On May 22, 2023, just a couple of days after Siddaramiah took oath as chief minister, his office had ordered departments, corporations, boards and authorities to immediately stop payments to all projects taken up by the previous BJP government. It had also said that works that had not started should not be launched.

