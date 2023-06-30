KSOU to confer honorary doctorate on President Droupadi Murmu 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to confer an honorary doctorate on President of India Droupadi Murmu during the 18th annual convocation to be held on July 2.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, KSOU VC Sharanappa V Halse said that the 15th President of India Murmu has been selected for the honorary doctorate as she had served as a teacher and come from a tribal community.

"We have requested the President for the convocation program. We are yet to get confirmation from the president's office. However, as the President is scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on July 3, we will present the award at the Governor's office," he said.

Halse said that the varsity will also confer DLitt award to educationists N Ramachandraiah and SN Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Raju.

"During the event, a total of 8722 candidates will be awarded their degrees including one PhD, 44 gold medals and 27 cash prizes, " he said.

