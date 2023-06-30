Home States Karnataka

KSOU to confer honorary doctorate on President Droupadi Murmu 

Murmu has been selected for the honorary doctorate as she had served as a teacher and come from a tribal community, said the VC of the university.

Published: 30th June 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to confer an honorary doctorate on President of India Droupadi Murmu during the 18th annual convocation to be held on July 2.

Speaking to reporters on Friday,  KSOU VC Sharanappa V Halse said that the 15th President of India Murmu has been selected for the honorary doctorate as she had served as a teacher and come from a tribal community.

"We have requested the President for the convocation program. We are yet to get confirmation from the president's office. However, as the President is scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on July 3, we will present the award at the Governor's office," he said. 

Halse said that the varsity will also confer DLitt award to educationists N Ramachandraiah and SN Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Raju. 

"During the event,  a total of 8722 candidates will be awarded their degrees including one PhD, 44 gold medals and 27 cash prizes, " he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSOU honorary doctorate Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp