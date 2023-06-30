Home States Karnataka

Mystery shrouds Belagavi tahsildar’s death

When Bhoomi and her brother Samuel visited the police station, Mannikeri’s relatives and friends assaulted Samuel.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Ashok Mannikeri (47), a Grade 2 tahsildar working at the assistant commissioner’s (Revenue) office, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence at Kali Ambrai in Belagavi on Thursday. While his wife claimed that he died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, his sister filed a police complaint alleging that he had been murdered.

Mannikeri was supposed to join duty as officer on special duty at the office of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar shortly. 

It is said that he had slept late after having dinner on Wednesday. He suffered a cardiac arrest around 2.30 am and was shifted to a private hospital immediately. But he died while undergoing treatment.

Mannikeri is survived by his wife Bhoomi and daughters Pavitra and Parineeti. Mannikeri married Bhoomi with whom he had an affair. His parents were against this as Bhoomi belonged to another caste. 

It is learnt that the couple used to fight over money matters. Mannikeri did not go home for the past 15 days and was living with his friends. He went home on Wednesday and a fight broke out between the two.
Meanwhile, Mannikeri’s sister Girija Mannikeri filed a complaint at Camp Police Station alleging that her brother died under suspicious circumstances and sought an inquiry.

When Bhoomi and her brother Samuel visited the police station, Mannikeri’s relatives and friends assaulted Samuel. They accused him of torturing Mannikeri.

Later, when Bhoomi went to the crematorium, she was forced to leave. ACP NV Barmani said, “A case of suspicious death has been registered.”

