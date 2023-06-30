Home States Karnataka

No bank details in BPL cards, tough for Karnataka govt to send money

It may not be possible to implement scheme immediately: Food and Civil Supplies official

Published: 30th June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

inflation, Price hike

For representational purpose

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government deciding to give money instead of an additional 5 kg of rice per beneficiary under the Anna Bhagya scheme from July 1, officials at the Department of Food and Civil Supplies seemed clueless as to how to deposit the money into the accounts of beneficiaries as their Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards do not have bank and PAN card details.

The Congress government, unable to procure required rice for the guarantee scheme promised before the Assembly polls, decided at its cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Rs 34 will be given instead of 
1 kg of rice till the rice procurement issue is resolved. Under Anna Bhagya, each person is eligible for 5 kg of rice which means Rs 170 per month.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We had promised to give rice from July 1. We need 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice every month. But till we get the required quantity, we will pay Rs 170 per beneficiary per month.”The government needs Rs 750-800 crore per month to implement the scheme, covering over 85 lakh BPL card holders.

A senior department official told The New Indian Express that a BPL card has the name of the cardholder, names of the beneficiaries in the family, Aadhaar card number, address and other details. But it does not have the bank or PAN card details. “Neither do we have the data at the backend. 

We don’t know how to release the money to beneficiaries. We are waiting for the government’s order,” he said. Unlike the Gruha Jyothi or Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, the state government has not initiated any application procedure for Anna Bhagya, nor is it developing any app, he said. “It may not be possible to send money immediately as linking BPL cards and account numbers is a huge task” he added.

M Suresh, who owns Shiv Traders at the APMC yard at Yeshwanthpur, said that no rice variety is available at Rs 34 per kg and prices range between Rs 50 and Rs 60 in the retail market. At the wholesale market, prices are around Rs 40 to Rs 50. “Rs 34 is the price fixed by the Food Corporation of India for the state government agencies to procure rice in bulk. But the common man will not get it at that price,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Bhagya scheme BPL cards Karnataka govt
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp