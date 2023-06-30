Home States Karnataka

People happy with move to give cash for rice: MB Patil

Patil said the government is committed to implementing all five guarantees and also probing alleged irregularities during the BJP rule.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister MB Patil

Industries Minister MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday hit out at the Opposition BJP for criticising the State Government’s decision to give money instead of an additional 5kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. “People are happy with the government’s decision to give Rs 170 instead of rice as they can purchase rice, ragi, or jowar. But only BJP leaders, who were rejected by the people of the state, are complaining against it,” Patil told the media.

BJP leaders, including its national general secretary CT Ravi, had suggested that the State Government should give money to people if it is unable to procure rice, Patil said, adding that now when the government decided to give money, the BJP was complaining about it. Patil said giving money instead of an additional 5kg of rice is a temporary arrangement till the government procures rice. 

Patil said the government is committed to implementing all five guarantees and also probing alleged irregularities during the BJP rule.  BJP leaders are talking against each other and there are over 20 groups within the party in the state and will not be possible for the party to unite them, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MB Patil Anna Bhagya scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp