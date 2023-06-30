People happy with move to give cash for rice: MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday hit out at the Opposition BJP for criticising the State Government’s decision to give money instead of an additional 5kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. “People are happy with the government’s decision to give Rs 170 instead of rice as they can purchase rice, ragi, or jowar. But only BJP leaders, who were rejected by the people of the state, are complaining against it,” Patil told the media.

BJP leaders, including its national general secretary CT Ravi, had suggested that the State Government should give money to people if it is unable to procure rice, Patil said, adding that now when the government decided to give money, the BJP was complaining about it. Patil said giving money instead of an additional 5kg of rice is a temporary arrangement till the government procures rice.

Patil said the government is committed to implementing all five guarantees and also probing alleged irregularities during the BJP rule. BJP leaders are talking against each other and there are over 20 groups within the party in the state and will not be possible for the party to unite them, he said.

