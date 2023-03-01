Congress MLA Tanveer Sait decides to call it quits on politics, supporters attempt suicide

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for a while as Congress workers tried to immolate themselves and attempted to jump from a building against Congress MLA Tanveer Sait’s decision to retire from active politics. Sait, who has won five successive terms as MLA from the NR constituency, wrote to AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah in December, expressing his inability to contest the forthcoming election because of his health issues. The MLA, who suffered a murderous knife attack in 2019, stated in his letter that he has not fully recovered from that incident and it would be difficult for him to do justice to the people of his constituency.

Supporters surround MLA Tanveer Sait outside

his residence in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayashankar S

Sait clarified that he will remain a loyal Congressman. But Congress leaders prevailed upon him to drop his retirement plans for now and to contest the polls.

Though there were rumours after the attack that his daughter or son would enter politics, he had cleared the air saying no one from his family is interested in politics.

As the news of his letter spread, hundreds of his supporters stormed his house, urging him to reconsider his decision. One of his supporters poured kerosene and tried to immolate himself, while a few others climbed a three-storey building and threatened to commit suicide.

When Sait came out of his house to attend a public function, his followers mobbed him. Some fell at his feet, while others lay in front of his car, not allowing him to move. “I will discuss it with party leaders, my supporters, and others before taking a final decision,” Sait said.

