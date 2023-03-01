India’s second defence varsity to come up in Shivamogga district: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The second National Defence University of India will come up in Shivamogga district and will be functional from the coming academic year starting in June 2023, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Jnanendra said the new varsity will offer diploma, degree and post-graduation courses. He said the office of the deputy commissioner has sanctioned about eight acres of land in survey no. 112 of Navile village situated on the outskirts of the city. He said after a high-level committee comprising officers and experts gave their consent to the land, the deputy commissioner issued an order to sanction the land. The construction work of the university building will commence soon, he said.

Giving details on the courses, the home minister said, to begin with, the university will offer diploma in police science, basic course in corporate security management, diploma in criminal investigation, PG diploma courses in cyber security and cyber law, and road traffic safety management and two-week certificate course and post-graduate diploma in coastal security and law enforcement.

Jnanendra said till the construction work is completed, the university will function from a building which belongs to the Department of Social Welfare situated in Ragigudda. Responding to a query, Jnanendra said he wanted to bring the National Forensic Science (NFSL) university too to the district but it went to Hubballi for some reasons.

SHIVAMOGGA: The second National Defence University of India will come up in Shivamogga district and will be functional from the coming academic year starting in June 2023, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Jnanendra said the new varsity will offer diploma, degree and post-graduation courses. He said the office of the deputy commissioner has sanctioned about eight acres of land in survey no. 112 of Navile village situated on the outskirts of the city. He said after a high-level committee comprising officers and experts gave their consent to the land, the deputy commissioner issued an order to sanction the land. The construction work of the university building will commence soon, he said. Giving details on the courses, the home minister said, to begin with, the university will offer diploma in police science, basic course in corporate security management, diploma in criminal investigation, PG diploma courses in cyber security and cyber law, and road traffic safety management and two-week certificate course and post-graduate diploma in coastal security and law enforcement. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jnanendra said till the construction work is completed, the university will function from a building which belongs to the Department of Social Welfare situated in Ragigudda. Responding to a query, Jnanendra said he wanted to bring the National Forensic Science (NFSL) university too to the district but it went to Hubballi for some reasons.