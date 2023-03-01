Home States Karnataka

JDS leader Deve Gowda in hospital, ‘will be back home soon’

Sources said the JDS supremo may be discharged by Thursday.

Published: 01st March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda (89) was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road on Tuesday morning. The hospital confirmed his admission but refused to disclose any details on his health condition. 

Sources close to his family, however, said the former prime minister has been suffering from pain in his knees which has caused a swelling in his leg. 

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Deve Gowda allayed the fears of his followers. “I have come to the hospital for a routine check-up. There is no need for any panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days”, it said.  Sources said the JDS supremo may be discharged by Thursday.

