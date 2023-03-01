Karnataka government offices to be shut today as staff will go on strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state may see a complete halt of all government services, except essentials under the health department, across all state government departments on Wednesday as employees are going on a strike demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report.

Coming ahead of the Assembly polls, the agitation has put the ruling BJP in a tight spot. The demand of the Karnataka Government Employees’ Association on report implementation has been around for some months now. What has irked the employees is Bommai’s failure to mention it in his budget.

BENGALURU: Association president CS Shadakshari, who attended a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resolve the issue, said, “This is just a first round of meeting. We have not decided anything now. The CM is positive and told us that the government needs time. But it does not mean there is conclusion.” He, however, said the strike will go on.

After the meeting, Bommai said he has also asked the commission to give its report at the earliest. “Association members have expressed their views. We have made our stand clear. The government will discuss the matter with the finance department,” the CM said.

Shadakshari said the state has 87 departments and of the 7.7 lakh sanctioned posts, 2.5 lahks are vacant. “We are putting in more work because the posts have not been filled. Despite such issues, Karnataka is among the top states in development,” he said. Over 10 lakh employees, including contract workers, are working in the state government. He said that employees are being paid far lesser than their counterparts in the central government and other states.

Though Bommai tried to convince the employees, saying the funds have been allocated and the commission report would be implemented in 2023-24, Shadakshari said the staff of all departments, except essential services, would take part in the protest.

Services across all ULBs, including BBMP, GPs, government schools and colleges, offices at Vidhana Soudha, Vikas soudha and MS Building, health department, revenue department, Raitha Samparka Kendras of the agriculture department and others are likely to be affected.

Services likely to be hit

BBMP, BWSSB, BDA offices, citizens seeking khata and other documents may not get their work done

Raitha Samparka Kendras where farmers are given fertilisers, seeds and other essentials will be shut

Govt schools, colleges will not be working as teachers will take part in strike

Bus services are likely to be affected as KSRTC and other road transport employees will be part of the agitation.

