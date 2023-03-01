Molasses scam: Congress leader Priyank Kharge says Karnataka BJP govt helped firm export it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Launching a broadside against the BJP, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the Bommai government had managed to pull off a ‘molasses scam’.

He said that a private company, KN Resources, based in Mumbai, had requested permission to export 2 lakh tonnes of molasses in September 2022. Despite not having the necessary documentation, the government took special interest and gave the M2 license in just two months.

The State Distillery Owners’ Association protested against this move, claiming there are not enough molasses for them, let alone for export. “In the state budget, the BJP government set a target of Rs 39,000 crore tax from excise, but is artificially creating a molasses shortage. Distillers protested that molasses should not be exported, as it would affect the government’s income, but were ignored. This company has not paid GST for 36 months, but got permission to export molasses.”

While seeking permission, no document was furnished for arrangement of exports, and the destination was not disclosed either, he alleged.

“One tonne of molasses costs Rs 10,000, so 2lakh tonnes will fetch about Rs 200 crore. KN Resources Pvt Ltd stated it will procure 2 lakh tonnes from Karnataka, and export it through Goa, though Karnataka has its own ports. Our government could have collected Rs 60 crore through tax. Later, crores could have been generated from the sale of liquor.”

“Earlier, two BJP MPs and the Union Finance Minister had pushed for this deal, and Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai had spoken to the excise minister and

commissioner to ensure the deal went through without hassles.

This allegation is not ours, it was revealed in a conversation between Shivraj, the contractor who transported the molasses, and Suresh, a representative of KN Resources Pvt Ltd,’’ Kharge said. Responding to Congress allegations, Bommai asked them to lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta. “If Congress leaders provide him with details, it will be investigated. Or let them complain to the Lokayukta.”

BENGALURU: Launching a broadside against the BJP, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the Bommai government had managed to pull off a ‘molasses scam’. He said that a private company, KN Resources, based in Mumbai, had requested permission to export 2 lakh tonnes of molasses in September 2022. Despite not having the necessary documentation, the government took special interest and gave the M2 license in just two months. The State Distillery Owners’ Association protested against this move, claiming there are not enough molasses for them, let alone for export. “In the state budget, the BJP government set a target of Rs 39,000 crore tax from excise, but is artificially creating a molasses shortage. Distillers protested that molasses should not be exported, as it would affect the government’s income, but were ignored. This company has not paid GST for 36 months, but got permission to export molasses.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While seeking permission, no document was furnished for arrangement of exports, and the destination was not disclosed either, he alleged. “One tonne of molasses costs Rs 10,000, so 2lakh tonnes will fetch about Rs 200 crore. KN Resources Pvt Ltd stated it will procure 2 lakh tonnes from Karnataka, and export it through Goa, though Karnataka has its own ports. Our government could have collected Rs 60 crore through tax. Later, crores could have been generated from the sale of liquor.” “Earlier, two BJP MPs and the Union Finance Minister had pushed for this deal, and Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai had spoken to the excise minister and commissioner to ensure the deal went through without hassles. This allegation is not ours, it was revealed in a conversation between Shivraj, the contractor who transported the molasses, and Suresh, a representative of KN Resources Pvt Ltd,’’ Kharge said. Responding to Congress allegations, Bommai asked them to lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta. “If Congress leaders provide him with details, it will be investigated. Or let them complain to the Lokayukta.”