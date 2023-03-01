Rahul Gandhi a Congress poll agent?: Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Reacting to allegations made by Congress leader Siddaramaiah against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda that they have become “poll agents” of the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday sought to know whether former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is working as a “Congress poll agent”.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai prays

at Madhukeshwara temple in Banavasi,

Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday | Express

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that such statements by Congress leaders shows the frustration of the party. “They are making such statements because they are rattled seeing the turnout during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CM said. “Is it fair for a former CM to speak in such a manner? I am leaving it to the people to judge,” he added.

Bommai said that the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra will be held from March 1 to 24 and will culminate in Davanagere after covering all 224 Assembly constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and party’s state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan will participate. He also said that the BJP Parliamentary Board will decide on the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

On JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s recent statement that he will retire from electoral politics after the upcoming polls, Bommai said, “I do not know about the context... but this is not the age to retire as he still has several years to serve people. These things happen during elections but it has to be noted that the maturity of voters increases from one election to the next.”

