Home States Karnataka

Use lead care kits to detect metal in blood: Experts

A lab technician at Nimhans explained that in case metal found in blood is more than 5 micrograms, it is hazardous.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health professionals at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) have recommended the use of lead care kits for employees working in the industrial sector which they say will help in the detection of the dissolution of metal in their bloodstream. 

Ahana Bhattacharya, PhD scholar from Clinical Psychopharmacology and Neurotoxicology Department, said the employees working in industries are frequently exposed to heavy metals like lead which gets dissolved in their blood. If unchecked, it can affect a person’s brain and can aggravate diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other disorders. 

High metal content in blood can also cause cognitive impairment in a person and hence must be diagnosed early, Bhattacharya said. She said stricter laws must be put in place in industries to carry out regular tests to study the metal concentration in an industry worker’s blood. Even the waste disposal in metal industries is not regularised which is an added cause of increased metal threshold, she added, suggesting a four-bin disposal set up to segregate metal waste making its disposal easy. 

A lab technician at Nimhans explained that in case metal found in blood is more than 5 micrograms, it is hazardous. Some experts at the Nimhans National Science Day Expo also showcased several other technologies healthcare which help in studying behavioural patterns of patients and curate appropriate data from it. They explained the world has become data driven.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
metal in blood lead care kits
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp