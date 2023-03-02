AICC General Secretary launches guarantee card campaign in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala launched the Congress Guarantee Card campaign in Kodagu on Thursday. He visited Madikeri and took part in the launch event at Ambedkar Bhawan in the city. The door-to-door campaign alongside the guarantee card distribution will soon begin across Kodagu by the Congress workers.

The guarantee card assures to release Rs 2000 to every woman homemaker alongside 200 units of free electricity to the households of Karnataka if Congress comes to power.

Addressing on how the party aims to fulfill this demand, Randeep Surjewala said, “While the state budget is of Rs 3.09 lakh crore, 40% commission goes to the BJP party workers. However, the 40% commission – roughly adding to Rs 1.20 crore, which is currently going to the pockets of the BJP workers will be used by Congress to extend guarantee cards to citizens. Even after the guarantee card scheme, Congress will be able to save up to Rs 80,000 crore.”

Surjewala at large spoke about the alleged rampant corruption in the BJP government and shared, “BJP government is a curse on the Karnataka state and its people. Not once has the PM spoken openly about the 40% commission government in Karnataka.”

AICC GS Randeep Singh Surjewala at the event alongside other party workers.

He brought to fore the various suicide incidents of contractors including BJP worker Santosh Patil, Rajendra – a contractor from Tumkumar, and Prashant from Bengaluru and alleged, “All these contractors have committed suicide after BJP demanded 40% commission from them. We will collect all the bribe money demanded by the BJP and hand it over to BJP. But can BJP return Santosh Patil and other contractors to the families?” he questioned.

He spoke about a private school association that has accused BJP of demanding commission and shared that the future of the youngsters of the state is at stake due to the BJP government.

“BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has openly stated that the CM seat under BJP can be bought with Rs 2500 crore. There is evidence to prove the corruption of several BJP MLAs and ministers. And all these investigations will be taken up by Congress when it is voted to power,” he declared.

He assured to lead an investigation into the PSI scam as soon as Congress comes to power. He even called out to the Congress workers to distribute the guarantee cards to the residents of the district in a week’s time. District KPCC president Dharmaja Uthappa, AICC secretary Roji M John, Congress worker AS Ponanna, BA Jeevijaya, and others were present during the event.

