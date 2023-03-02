End Congress’s dynastic, caste politics: BJP chief Nadda to Karnataka voters

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched the party’s 20-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from MM Hills in the border district of Chamarajanagar. Hitting out at Congress over nepotism, he urged voters of Karnataka to reject the Grand Old Party’s dynastic and caste politics to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the country’s inclusive growth.

Launching the yatra after offering prayers to Lord Mahadeshwara and interacting with members of tribal communities at the hill shrine, Nadda said Modi has changed the face of development in the country since 2014, making the rest of the world look up to India.

He said India has emerged as the fifth biggest economy surpassing Great Britain and 40 per cent of the world’s digital transactions are done in India. “Our country has done wonders in the automobile sector, mobile phone manufacturing, pharmacy.... this has changed the demography of the country,” he said. Nadda further said Modi is always for the poor, Dalits, farmers, women, and voiceless communities.

He said BJP has 12 ministers who are Dalits and 32 ministers from Other Backward Classes. There are many ministers and governors who belong to Adivasi communities, he added.

The Union government has also exhibited its political will to encourage education among tribal students by opening 60 Ekalayva schools and has given Constitutional status to the National Backward Classes Commission and National ST Commission.

He also listed out the schemes of the Centre, including scholarships for pre-and post-matric students, 12,000 national fellowships and the plan to develop 12,400 tribal villages at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

He also lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran leader BS Yediyurappa for their contributions to Karnataka’s development. including the inauguration of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport and 104-ft tall statue of Kempe Gowda.

He said that Vijaya Sankalapa Yatra in four teams will tour all 224 constituencies covering 8,000 km and 75 public meetings and 150 roadshows.

