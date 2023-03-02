Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappasteals thunder, claims BJP will get majority

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa may have announced his retirement from electoral politics, but he continued to be the star attraction at the inauguration of BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at MM Hills on Wednesday. Though national BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other top leaders were on the dais, chants went up for Yediyurappa. They were so loud that Nadda had to appeal to the audience to listen to him. When the crowd continued, he pacified them saying Yediyurappa would address them.

Later taking the mic, Yediyurappa said BJP will return to power with an absolute majority. Congress, without any leaders of stature, is under the illusion of winning the April/May Assembly election, while BJP is going strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He appealed to party workers to take programmes of the central and state governments to the doorsteps of the people.

BJP made BSY cry, he is boiling inside: Siddaramaiah

“BJP insulted and disrespected its senior leader BS Yediyurappa and literally made him cry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no moral right to say that Congress misbehaved with Mallikarjun Kharge,” said Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Hitting out at Modi for saying Congress disrespected its leaders, Siddaramaiah said, “Yediyurappa is boiling inside and leaders of BJP know it.”

He said, “It has been three months since the 7th Pay Commission was formed, but the government has not reserved funds for it in the budget. The government system will not work if employees go on strike. The CM should take measures to implement the commission as only 20 days are left for the announcement of the model code of conduct.”

