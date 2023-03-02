JDS leader HD Deve Gowda likely to be discharged in 3-4 days: Dr Manjunath  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, is recuperating after being treated for ailments such as swelling of the legs and joint pain, said informed sources.

The JDS supremo is likely to get discharged after a comprehensive checkup, said Dr CN Manjunath, renowned cardiologist and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Dr Manjuanth is also the son-in-law of the veteran leader and is supervising his treatment. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Manjunath clarified that Gowda is being treated in the general ward and denied rumours that he was in the ICU. “

He will undergo a comprehensive health checkup as creatine levels have gone up. He has no history of heart ailments and is expected to be discharged in the next 3-4 days. There is no need to worry,” he added.

