Strike off as Karnataka okays 17 per cent hike in government staff salaries

The decision was announced by the government late Wednesday night, following which another meeting of the association members went on till 3 am.  

A government employee pastes a poster outside a government office in Bengaluru on Tuesday on the eve of the proposed strike  | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government employees, who went on a strike on Wednesday morning, called it off after the government announced that it will implement an interim salary hike of 17 per cent for the employees. The hike will come into effect from April 1, 2023. It will cost the state exchequer over Rs 12,000 crore.

After the Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSGEA) threatened to call an indefinite stir from March 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called an emergency meeting with the association members. The decision was announced by the government late Wednesday night, following which another meeting of the association members went on till 3 am.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSGEA president Shadakshari said, “We had asked for a 40 per cent hike but the government has given a 17 per cent hike. We hope that the government will clear our arrears too. For now, the state government appears to be committed as they have issued an order.” 

As per the order, Karnataka government employees are getting 2018 revised salary scale. The existing basic salary of employees will be hiked by 17 per cent. The hike is applicable to employees working in government departments, urban local bodies, universities, aided educational institutes and pensioners.  

Many govt offices remain shut

As there was no clarity on the outcome of the meeting, many government offices remained closed on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to public at many places across the state. 

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Bommai said the government will constitute a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) to study the New Pension Scheme in other states and its financial implications. The committee has been told to submit a report within two months.

