Three-year-old leopardess trapped in snare dies in Karnataka

It had struggled for more than an hour to free itself from the trap but as the wire had entangled its body, it died of injuries.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A three-year-old leopardess was found dead after getting caught in the metal snare laid by a farmer to trap wild boars in Kaggalli Hundi village in Nanjangud taluk. Foresters said the incident occurred in the agricultural land of Chandrashekar from the village. The farmer who had erected a fence around the sugarcane farm had used a two-wheeler brake wire as a snare to catch wild animals which entered the farm during the night.

On Tuesday, the leopardess had tried to enter the farm but was caught in the snare. It had struggled for more than an hour to free itself from the trap but as the wire had entangled its body, it died of injuries. Meanwhile, a villager who noticed the leopard struggling to free itself from the snare captured the video on his cellphone and informed the forest department about the incident. However, before the forest staff could reach the spot, the leopard succumbed to injuries.

Nanjangud RFO Kiran Kumar and staff visited the spot and took up the investigation. The foresters lodged a complaint against the farmer under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972. They also placed a cage in the village to trap leopards in the region.

