Amit Shah makes yet another visit to election-bound Karnataka

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN (BIDAR): Ahead of more than one year before the Lok Sabha elections, it seems Union Home Minister Amit Shah has started the campaign for the Lok Sabha as well as for the Karnataka Assembly which will face elections in the coming three months.

Shah who spoke for nearly an hour in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Basavakalyan town of Bidar district on Friday said that the results of the elections to the Northeast States are a clear indication of not just the people's mood from Northeast states but of the entire country. The entire country has seen how the people have out rightly rejected the Congress Party in the Northeast States, he said.

"Congress is trying to defame BJP and Narendra Modi by abusing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the abuses were giving more strength to the BJP as well as to Narendra Modi. The people of the country knew what Narendra Modi is and how he is leading the country," said Shah.

He further added, "By taking steps for providing Covid Vaccine to 130 crore people in the country, he has successfully managed in controlling the covid-19 in the country while the big powers lagged behind. Our country sent Covid vaccine to other countries also."

He also said that while our neighboring countries were facing severe financial crises, our country has managed to overcome them.

Shah further mentioned that it was Modi who laid Foundation Stone for Rama Janma Bhumi at Ayodhya and that he is the one developing Kashi, Mathura, Badari, and Kedar.

"It is Modi who freed the people of Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism and it is Modi who repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. If the people want safety and prosperity of the country and if the people want safety of women, they have to vote in favor of the Prime Minister-led BJP Party," asserted Shah.

Attack on Congress in Karnataka

The Home Minister who Pooh-Poohed Congress Party in Karnataka, was asked to announce the next candidate for the chief minister post if Congress comes to power in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

By elevating senior leader of Congress Party Mallikarjun Kharge to the post of AICC President, it has made him not to eye on the chief minister’s post. The cold war between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCD President D. K. Shivakumar for the post of chief minister is still present. "

Do you want to give to such a party?", Shah asked the voters of Karnataka. He said that while BJP respected the culture of Karnataka by giving much honour to Rani Abbakka and Naada Prabhu Kempe Gowda, the Congress Party encouraged terrorism in Karnataka.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah acted like an ATM to a family of Delhi, the home minister blamed. He further alleged that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi never respected the Congress Party leaders of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers B. S. Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shetter, and BJP State unit President Nalinkumar Katil were present on the dais.

