BBMP’s Rs 11,000 crore budget for Bengaluru under poll glare 

BENGALURU: Setting the tone for the upcoming elections and taking the state budget forward, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday released its 2023-24 budget estimate report of Rs 11,163.97 crore, promising infrastructure boost to the state capital. Last year the budget allocated was Rs 10,947.16 crore which was revised by the state government to Rs 9,927.17 crore, while the actual up to November 2022 was Rs 5,387.39 crore.

Experts and former councillors state that the 2023-24 budget amount is much higher than expected, and pointed out that the BBMP had not adhered to the fiscal responsibility Act and the new Bengaluru Act which states that the budget amount should not exceed Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. Instead it is Rs 1,236.8 crore higher than last year’s revised budget estimate.

BBMP officials however said the budget estimate is over Rs 11,000 crore because it includes the Rs 6,000 crore from the state government in the form of grants and Rs 5,000 crore from BBMP’s earnings.

As per the suggestion and demand of citizens, a lion’s share in the corporation budget has been given to infrastructure works where Rs 4,030 crore is for elevated corridors, grade separators, white topping and other civil works. A special allocation of Rs 15 lakh per ward has been made for sealing of potholes.

The next essential sector which has gained traction in the corporation budget is healthcare. While the BBMP has not made any large allocations dedicated to the sector, the corporation has taken forward the schemes announced in the state budget and extended schemes that were announced last year. An allocation of Rs 165 crore has been made for the health segment.

Realising the tourism potential in the city, the corporation has decided to create the first-ever tourism circuit in the city.

‘Large allocations bring more corruption’

Experts pointed out that the budget estimates have been prepared without undertaking any community participation index of the city, to know how much budget was required and for which sector. They said this is essential when the city is growing, besides making such large allocations for the city only brings in more corruption, wherein the officials are forced to spend money to maintain proper balance sheets.

Former councillors also said the welfare funds allocated last year were also not used so far. A senior BBMP official, on condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express: “We have incorporated all the suggestions given by citizens and experts which is the reason why the budget amount has escalated. Bengaluru also needs a large amount as it is rapidly growing and needs improvement. Now the estimates will be sent to the government for approval, which will be revised, just like it was done last year.”

