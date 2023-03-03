Karnataka submits delimitation notification before HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government submitted the notification of delimitation on holding elections to Taluk Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi adjourned the hearing to April 12, 2023.

The State Election Commission had moved the HC in 2021 by filing a PIL seeking directives to the state to hold TP and ZP polls. The HC on December 14, 2022 imposed Rs 5 lakh cost on the state while observing, “We don’t hesitate to observe that the approach of the state and the Delimitation Commission is not very positive either on following the mandate of law or the direction of the SC court which would make the orders of this court ineffective to hold elections to the TPs and ZPs."

