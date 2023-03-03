Man kills 28-year-old wife over her ‘dark complexion’ in Karnataka

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over her ‘dark complexion’ at Kellur village of Jewargi taluk on Wednesday. The deceased Farzana Begum (28) hailed from Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district.

Farzana’s cousin Khurshid told TNIE that she married the accused Khaja Patel seven years ago and the couple has two children aged four and two.

Khurshid alleged that Patel used to taunt Farzana saying 'she could never get the face of a heroine no matter how much powder she applied to her face'.

Farzana had brought the matter to the notice of her parents.

Khurshid added that Patel and his family members also tortured the victim by demanding more dowry, and accusing her of not matching their financial status.

The incident came to light when a milkman in Kellur informed Khurshid over the phone about Farzana’s death. He along with Farzana’s parents rushed to Kellur and found the two children next to Farzana's body.

Accused, family on the run

Farzana's family has lodged a complaint against Khaja Patel at Jewargi Police Station.

The accused and his family members are absconding.

The final rites of the victim were conducted at Shahapur after the postmortem at a Kalaburagi hospital.

Khurshid said that Farzana’s family took her two children along with them to Shahapur.

Kalaburagi Rural DySP Umesh Chikmath said a dowry death case has been registered and that the police are waiting for the postmortem report. He added that the police are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, state unit vice-president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane (JMS) Neela K told TNIE that JMS will send a team to Kellur to find out the reasons behind Farzana’s death.

“Even if the deceased has died by suicide and the torture allegations are true, the death will be considered a murder,” she said.

She demanded that the Women’s Rights Commission should register a suo-moto case and hold an inquiry into the incident.

KALABURAGI: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over her ‘dark complexion’ at Kellur village of Jewargi taluk on Wednesday. The deceased Farzana Begum (28) hailed from Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district. Farzana’s cousin Khurshid told TNIE that she married the accused Khaja Patel seven years ago and the couple has two children aged four and two. Khurshid alleged that Patel used to taunt Farzana saying 'she could never get the face of a heroine no matter how much powder she applied to her face'. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Farzana had brought the matter to the notice of her parents. Khurshid added that Patel and his family members also tortured the victim by demanding more dowry, and accusing her of not matching their financial status. The incident came to light when a milkman in Kellur informed Khurshid over the phone about Farzana’s death. He along with Farzana’s parents rushed to Kellur and found the two children next to Farzana's body. Accused, family on the run Farzana's family has lodged a complaint against Khaja Patel at Jewargi Police Station. The accused and his family members are absconding. The final rites of the victim were conducted at Shahapur after the postmortem at a Kalaburagi hospital. Khurshid said that Farzana’s family took her two children along with them to Shahapur. Kalaburagi Rural DySP Umesh Chikmath said a dowry death case has been registered and that the police are waiting for the postmortem report. He added that the police are on the lookout for the accused. Meanwhile, state unit vice-president of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane (JMS) Neela K told TNIE that JMS will send a team to Kellur to find out the reasons behind Farzana’s death. “Even if the deceased has died by suicide and the torture allegations are true, the death will be considered a murder,” she said. She demanded that the Women’s Rights Commission should register a suo-moto case and hold an inquiry into the incident.