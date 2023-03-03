Mysuru Urban Development Authority 'auctions already sold site', ordered to pay Rs 11.88 lakh

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has been directed by the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 11.88 lakh with 10 per cent interest pa from the date of incurring expenses to the complainant, residing in Bengaluru, for defrauding him by re-selling the same site in an auction which was sold to the complainant through the auction 10 years ago.

“MUDA has committed deficiency of service and fraud in including the site already sold to the complainant in 2007 in the second auction in 2016. The complainant lost his site and went through mental agony and financial loss,” the commission said, while partly allowing the complaint filed by DR Mukunda, resident of Sir MV Layout.

The commission, comprising president M Shobha, and other members said that MUDA is liable to refund the amount spent by the complainant for getting the absolute sale deed of site No.45 at Bogadi, for its cancellation, new sale deed of site No.65, khata charges, annual property tax, travelling and other expenses amounting to Rs 9.72 lakh. This apart, the complainant has also been entitled to Rs 2 lakh compensation for other impediments, the commission said.

The complainant has paid the entire sale consideration amount and MUDA got the site registered to his name in May 2007 and made the khata in June the same year. Since then, the complainant has been paying annual taxes from 2007-08 till 2019-20.

When he visited the site, he was shocked to see that one BP Chittiyappa had constructed a house on his site. Chittiyappa acquired the site in a re-auction by MUDA in November 2016.

