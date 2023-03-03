Home States Karnataka

Mysuru Urban Development Authority 'auctions already sold site', ordered to pay Rs 11.88 lakh

When he visited the site, he was shocked to see that one BP Chittiyappa had constructed a house on his site.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Money

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By  Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has been directed by the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 11.88 lakh with 10 per cent interest pa from the date of incurring expenses to the complainant, residing in Bengaluru, for defrauding him by re-selling the same site in an auction which was sold to the complainant through the auction 10 years ago. 

“MUDA has committed deficiency of service and fraud in including the site already sold to the complainant in 2007 in the second auction in 2016. The complainant lost his site and went through mental agony and financial loss,” the commission said, while partly allowing the complaint filed by DR Mukunda, resident of Sir MV Layout.  

The commission, comprising president M Shobha, and other members said that MUDA is liable to refund the amount spent by the complainant for getting the absolute sale deed of site No.45 at Bogadi, for its cancellation, new sale deed of site No.65, khata charges, annual property tax, travelling and other expenses amounting to Rs 9.72 lakh. This apart, the complainant has also been entitled to Rs 2 lakh compensation for other impediments, the commission said. 

The complainant has paid the entire sale consideration amount and MUDA got the site registered to his name in May 2007 and made the khata in June the same year. Since then, the complainant has been paying annual taxes from 2007-08 till 2019-20. 

When he visited the site, he was shocked to see that one BP Chittiyappa had constructed a house on his site. Chittiyappa acquired the site in a re-auction by MUDA in November 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MUDA Bengaluru auction
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp