Property registration in Karnataka to go online soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, all types of registration including that of properties, can be done at the click of a mouse. After the successful trial of web-based Kaveri.2 software, the facility will be made available at all sub-registrar offices across the state in three months.

Announcing this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “Kaveri.2 has been tested at the sub-registrar offices in Belagavi south and in Chincholi. It took only seven to ten minutes for the registration process”.

Ashoka said the digitalisation of the department will also eliminate the involvement of middlemen. All types of registrations at the revenue department including property and marriage will be made online, he said, adding, the issues related to server and battery have been resolved. The department is now looking forward to the official launch of the software in Doddaballapura soon.

With this initiative, sub registrar offices will start functioning like passport offices wherein all those who want to register their properties will get a time slot in advance and they can come at that time and complete the process, the minister said.

For registration of properties, all documents including ‘khatha’, ‘pahani’ (RTC of the land ) and survey number, will be made available at sub-registrar’s offices. After the registration, the signed documents will go to the owner’s digilocker.

Workshops will be held for delegates of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, the public in general and also the media. For details contact: 080-68265316.

KAVERI 2.0: HOW IT WORKS

Applications can be sent online to the office of the sub-registrar for verification. After valuation, fee required will be informed to the property owner who can deposit the amount directly to the department’s account.

Slot will be booked at the sub registrar’s office and the registration can be taken forward by uploading a scan of the face, thumb impression and signature. Encumbrance Certificate and registration certificate can be obtained online.

BENGALURU: Soon, all types of registration including that of properties, can be done at the click of a mouse. After the successful trial of web-based Kaveri.2 software, the facility will be made available at all sub-registrar offices across the state in three months. Announcing this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “Kaveri.2 has been tested at the sub-registrar offices in Belagavi south and in Chincholi. It took only seven to ten minutes for the registration process”. Ashoka said the digitalisation of the department will also eliminate the involvement of middlemen. All types of registrations at the revenue department including property and marriage will be made online, he said, adding, the issues related to server and battery have been resolved. The department is now looking forward to the official launch of the software in Doddaballapura soon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With this initiative, sub registrar offices will start functioning like passport offices wherein all those who want to register their properties will get a time slot in advance and they can come at that time and complete the process, the minister said. For registration of properties, all documents including ‘khatha’, ‘pahani’ (RTC of the land ) and survey number, will be made available at sub-registrar’s offices. After the registration, the signed documents will go to the owner’s digilocker. Workshops will be held for delegates of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, the public in general and also the media. For details contact: 080-68265316. KAVERI 2.0: HOW IT WORKS Applications can be sent online to the office of the sub-registrar for verification. After valuation, fee required will be informed to the property owner who can deposit the amount directly to the department’s account. Slot will be booked at the sub registrar’s office and the registration can be taken forward by uploading a scan of the face, thumb impression and signature. Encumbrance Certificate and registration certificate can be obtained online.