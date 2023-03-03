School kits a rip-off, alleges Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The labour department has approved a total of 2,67,556 school kits at an average cost of Rs 5,000 per kit, to be distributed this academic year. Two types of kits will be distributed for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8 and were approved at a board meeting last year. Congress leaders Priyank Kharge, Chittapur MLA, and Ramesh Babu alleged that the kits were a rip-off because items in the kits were available in the market at half the price quoted by the labour department.

The kits would cost the department Rs 33.77 crore. An official government circular on September 1, 2022, stated that a kit containing 35 items had been distributed to children of Class 1 to 5, the tender price of which was Rs 7,500.

The price of kits distributed to children of Class 6 to 8 was Rs 9,000. The labour department has allocated a total of Rs 38.47 crore through tenders, while the department has spent a total of Rs 27.80 crore, the Congress leaders said, and alleged that money from the workers’ welfare fund had been looted by unscrupulous people in the government.

