Tribunal nod needed to dismiss worker: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court held that a worker cannot be dismissed without taking approval of the Industrial Tribunal when proceedings between the worker and employer are pending.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mulberry Silks Limited, questioning the order dated August 27, 2009, passed by the Labour Court which allowed the application filed by NG Chowdappa against dismissing him from service after being found guilty of misconduct.

“It is clear that whenever there is an industrial dispute pending either between the employer and workman or between the employer and union, necessary permission under Section 33(2)(b) of the Industrial Disputes Act would be required to be obtained by the employer in the event of the employer wanting to vary the terms or service. Dismissal would definitely be covered under the scope and ambit of “varying the terms of service.”

"Thus, without obtaining permission of the court seized of the industrial dispute by filing a necessary application under Section 33 (2)(b), the employer cannot dismiss the workman from service,” the court observed.

The court noted that the embargo imposed in terms of Section 33(2) would be applicable to the present case. The dismissal of the respondent, Chowdappa, without obtaining permission from the Tribunal when the dispute was pending, is a clear violation of Sub-Section (2) of Section 33 of the Act, and hence the order of dismissal is to be treated non-est and never to have been passed.

