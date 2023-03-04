Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai dismisses opposition's demand for his resignation

Speaking to reporters here, he said his government has given independence to the Lokayukta which made the impartial probe possible.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed the Congress demand for his resignation following the recovery of Rs 8.23 crore cash from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V, saying that the opposition party is left with no other job.

Hitting out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah, he said there were 59 corruption cases, which could not be investigated because he had weakened the Lokayukta institution by bifurcating it and creating an anti-corruption bureau.

"The opposition has no other job other than seeking my resignation. I would like to ask Siddaramaiah whether he had resigned as chief minister when Rs two lakh was found from a minister's house," Bommai said.

He also said that Siddaramaiah would have been arrested had there been a strong Lokayukta in the state.

"Siddaramaiah had weakened the Lokayukta institutions to cover up such cases. Today the impartial probe is taking place due to a strong Lokayukta," Bommai said.

The Congress which shut 59 cases cannot wash off its sin by making these allegations, the Chief Minister said adding that the Congress resorted to demonstration and was seeking my resignation to cover up its corruption cases.

Stating that his government has waged a fight against corruption he said no one would be spared irrespective of party affiliation.

"It's our battle against corruption irrespective of party affiliations. If there is anyone who has morality then it is us. We are very clear. Our policies are very clear. Whoever indulges in such an act, we have given independence to the Lokayukta to probe it impartially. The law is doing its duty and the guilty will be punished," Bommai said.

More than Rs eight crore unaccounted cash has been seized in subsequent raids at various locations by Lokayukta two days ago.

Prashanth, a Karnataka administrative services officer, is the son of Madal Virupakshappa, the MLA representing the Channagiri constituency in the Davangere district of the state.

Lokayukta sources said apart from cash, documents for huge investments in land, gold and silver were also found in the MLA's house.

The MLA Virupakshappa, who resigned as the Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited chairman, the office where his son was caught red-handed receiving cash, termed the trap a conspiracy against him.

