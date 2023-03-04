Home States Karnataka

Corruption at its peak in Karnataka: AICC state in charge

Surjewala demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai resign on moral grounds for blatant corruption happening under his nose.

By Express News Service

UDUPI : AICC general secretary and party in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said that corruption has peaked in Karnataka under the BJP rule. He said that the BJP is cultivating a feeling among people that to get a job, one need not have a degree, but one has to have properties to pledge and bribe the government.  

Surjewala demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai resign on moral grounds for blatant corruption happening under his nose. Surjewala also sought an inquiry by the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court into the corruption charges and a full report on the extent of corruption prevailing in the Bommai government.

“The manner in which corruption has engulfed this 40% commission government has shamed the entire state. We saw how the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd chairman and BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa’s son was caught red-handed with Rs 40 lakh.

Further, Rs 1.7 crore has allegedly been recovered from his office and within 24 hours, Rs 6 crore has been recovered from his residence. The corruption of the BJP government has soiled the fragrance of Mysore Sandal Soap too,” he said.

