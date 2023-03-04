Home States Karnataka

JDS to take out HD Deve Gowda on 100 km roadshow

He said the party will release its second list of candidates either on March 11 or 14.  

Published: 04th March 2023 08:07 AM

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JDS will take party supremo HD Deve Gowda in an open van for 100 km from Kumbalgodu near Bengaluru to Mysuru on March 26 for the valedictory of its Pancharatna Yatra campaign. Only on Tuesday, Gowda was admitted to hospital for age-related ailments and is likely to be discharged on Saturday.

Party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy hoped that the Mysuru rally could create history as over ten lakh people are expected.

At the event, former Congress party legal cell chairman CM Dhananjaya, who quit the party as another turncoat KS Kirankumar of BJP was picked for the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly seat in Tumakuru district, and Puttaswamy, who took VRS as circle police inspector in Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district, joined JDS. He said the party will release its second list of candidates either on March 11 or 14.  

